Toyota Camry Sprint Edition: Toyota launched a special Sprint Edition of its premium sedan, the Camry, in India for Rs 48.50 lakh (Ex-showroom). All-new Camry Sprint Edition gets some additional cosmetic changes, along with the addition of some features that add to the sportier allure of the premium sedan by Toyota. Let’s take a look at the design, features, and powertrain of the newly-launched Toyota Camry Sprint Edition.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition: Design The Sprint Edition of the premium sedan enhances the sportiness of the regular model to a step further, and it gets a dual-tone colour scheme. Toyota Camry’s Sprint Edition features a matte black finish on the roof, boot, and bonnet. It also gets alloy wheels finished in matte black paint, along with a rear spoiler. The Sprint Edition of the Camry is available in a total of five dual-tone colour options, which include: Emotional Red and Matte Black, Platinum White Pearl and Matte Black, Precious Metal and Matte Black, Dark Blue Metallic and Matte Black, along with Cement Grey and Matte Black paint.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Snapped Testing Again; Here’s What To Expect Toyota Camry Sprint Edition: Features The Sprint Edition of Camry gets the same features as the regular model of the premium sedan. It comes equipped with a three-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 9-speaker JBL music setup, 10-way adjustable electric powered front seats, a heads-up display, and more. The Sprint edition also gets the Safety Sense 3.0 suite by Toyota, which enhances passenger safety by offering features such as nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, a Level-2 ADAS suite, and more.