Hyundai Venue 2025: Hyundai's new-generation Venue subcompact SUV has finally been revealed, and its India launch is slated for November 4. Compared to the existing version, the new SUV gets a refreshed design, a more upscale cabin, and new features. Those interested can make reservations for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Drawing inspiration from the Exter, the new Venue features a rectangular grille with dark chrome inserts. Its redesigned front fascia also incorporates quad-beam LED headlamps (with twin horn LED DRLs), a silver skid plate, and a Hyundai logo on the bonnet.

The sides feature chunkier body cladding, bridge-type roof rails, a signature C-pillar garnish, boxy fenders, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the updated Venue gets a sleeker LED light bar, Venue badging, L-shaped reflectors, a bigger roof spoiler, and even a skid plate.

Inside, you find a dual-tone dark blue-and-beige theme and a redesigned dashboard dominated by dual curved panoramic displays. There is also a new centre console, a D-cut steering wheel with a four-dot motif, and a 2-step reclining backrest. An electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 4-way adjustable driver's seat, a Bose audio system, auto headlamps, and ambient lighting also form part of the list.

Under the hood, the Venue facelift gets an 82bhp naturally aspirated petrol, a 118bhp turbocharged petrol, and a 114bhp diesel engine, mated to their respective gearboxes.