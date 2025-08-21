- By Pawan Mishra
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Price: Dolby Laboratories in partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. today announced that the Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV lineup will be upgraded with the Dolby Atmos audio experience, starting with the newly launched XUV 3XO REVX A. This upgrade is set to make XUV 3XO REVX A, the world’s first SUV under Rs. 12 Lakh (ex-showroom), to feature Dolby Atmos.
Mahindra XUV 3XO And Dolby Atmos
In addition to REVX A, Dolby Atmos will also be offered on the AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants of the Mahindra XJUV 3XO. The system features a six-speaker audio layout, ensuring an immersive sound experience. The AX7L variant will be offered with an additional subwoofer, delivering deeper bass and enhanced sound clarity. All four variants of XUV 3XO with Dolby Atmos will be available for customers from mid-September onwards.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Features & Price
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a compact SUV by the brand, which comes equipped with features such as a single-pane sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets a wireless charger, 6 airbags, a Level-2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and a blind spot monitor for enhanced passenger safety. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The REVX A variant of the SUV, has a price tag of Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.