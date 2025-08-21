Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launch Date: Skoda is gearing up to launch a new generation facelift model of its popular mid-size SUV, the Kushaq, in India soon. The Kushaq facelift is anticipated to receive some major cosmetic and feature upgrades. The Skoda Kushaq facelift has been spotted testing on the Indian roads yet again. Let’s take a look at the expected price, features, design, and engine of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2025.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2025: Expected Design The Kushaq Facelift is expected to remain largely unchanged. The major areas of change in terms of design will be the rear and front ends of the SUV, as only these parts of the test mule were disguised during the testing. The side profile of the SUV remains completely the same, but it is expected to get a sleeker set of LED headlights with integrated turn signals at the front. The front grille of the SUV will also be revised, and the rear end of the SUV is also anticipated to get a sleeker set of taillights.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2025: Expected Features In terms of features, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to receive some major changes. We expect it to come equipped with more premium materials inside the cabin, a redesigned centre console, and a new dashboard. It is also expected to feature a larger touchscreen display for the infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital driver's display, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and an automatic climate control system. In terms of safety, the mid-size SUV by Skoda is expected to come equipped with a Level-2 ADAS Suite, a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags as standard, and an ISOFIX child seat mount system.