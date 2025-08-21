TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter: TVS is all set to launch the Ntorq 150 scooter in India on September 1. The upcoming TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to compete against the likes of Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160, and Aprilia SR 150. The brand recently shared a teaser of its most powerful scooter. Let’s take a look at the anticipated design, features, Engine, and price of the upcoming TVS Ntorq 150.

TVS Ntorq 150: Expected Design The Ntorq 125 is cherished for its sporty looks, and we can anticipate the same from the upcoming Ntorq 150. The upcoming TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to get a more edgy and sporty design than its smaller sibling, the Ntorq 125. The Ntorq 150 is also likely to come equipped with a bigger tank, along with a larger boot, and it will have a more premium appeal. The teaser image shared by TVS shows the front panel of the scooter, which embodies a premium four LED projector light-based setup.

TVS Ntorq 150: Expected Engine The brand has not revealed much about the upcoming Ntorq 150, and thus, the details regarding the powertrain are not known as of now. Currently, the smaller Ntorq 125 offers he most powerful and punchy engine in the 125cc scooter segment in India. We can expect the same from the upcoming TVS Ntorq 150. The TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to get a 150cc powerful engine, and it will also offer different riding modes similar to the Ntorq 125.

TVS Ntorq 150: Expected Powertrain The Ntorq nameplate was introduced in India for the first time in 2018, and it has ruled its segment ever since. The brand has kept upgrading its scooter with the relevant technological advancements, and it, along with a premium yet aggressive design, has helped it gain attraction in the market. The Ntorq 125 is one of the most feature-loaded scooters in the market, and we anticipate the same from the upcoming Ntorq 150. The Ntorq 150 is expected to get a single-channel ABS, a fully color LCD display-based instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, and Bluetooth connectivity for calls and music control.