Hero Glamour X 125 Price: Hero recently launched its new Glamour X 125, positioned as the first 125cc commuter bike to feature cruise control. It is also the most affordable bike on sale in India, with many segment-first features. It is available in two variants: Drum and Disc. The former is priced at Rs 89,999, while the latter costs Rs 99,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). Here, we take a look at all those features that make it stand apart from the Honda Shine SP125, which ranges from Rs 93,247 (ex-showroom):
Ride-by-Wire
The Hero Glamour X 125's ride-by-wire is a major tech feature that is a first-ever for a 125cc commuter bike. It replaces hydraulic hoses and cylinders with electronic actuators, offering instant throttle response and enhanced performance.
Ride Modes
With ride-by-wire, Hero also offers 3 ride modes (Eco, Power, Road). Eco mode is engineered to lower power and soften throttle response, while Power mode is for extracting full power. Road mode, on the other hand, is for everyday use with CBS intervention.
Cruise Control
The biggest highlight here is a cruise control system, a premium feature found on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, KTM 390 Adventure, and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. It is positioned on the right-side switchgear and comes with a speed limiter.
Panic Brake Alert
For safety, the Glamour X 125 has a panic brake alert system integrated into the indicators. In the event of hard braking, rear indicators turn on automatically. This feature is also found on the Hero Xtreme 250R.
Low-Battery Kick Start
Also one of the firsts for the Glamour X 125, the low-battery kick-start tech, backed by a smart solenoid valve integrated into Hero's AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist), assures a convenient and hassle-free ride even with a low battery.
