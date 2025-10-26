India’s Most Expensive Car: India is the world’s third-largest car market. But when it comes to the luxury car segment, the penetration is very limited. Many social media posts and media reports suggest that Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani (the richest man in Asia), owns an Audi A9 Chameleon. Often, it is also said that the Audi A9 chameleon is priced at nearly Rs 100 crore. But what’s the truth behind the reports? Let’s take a look.

Nita Ambani’s Audi A9 Chameleon Many media outlets and social media posts suggest that Nita Ambani owns an Audi A9 chameleon, but it is not true. The car that can be seen with Nita Ambani in the images is a concept image that was shown by Audi many years ago. The Audi A9 is not a production car, and thus it was never sold by the brand. Therefore, she doesn’t own India’s most expensive car. Nita Ambani owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII long wheelbase, which is assumed to have a cost of more than 12 crore, but it is not the most expensive car in the country.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Inducted By The Indian Army? Here’s The Truth India’s Most Expensive Car Yohan Poonawalla, an Indian industrialist and multi-billionaire, owns the most expensive car in India. Yohan bought an eighth-series Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB for a price of Rs 22 crore. Prices for the Rolls-Royce Phantom eighth series EWB start at Rs 10.48 crore in the country. But as we know, the brand offers bespoke customisation options with an additional cost, and thus, Yohan Poonawalla owns one of the most customised Phantom eighth series EWBs with a Bohemian Red colour and a solid gold spirit of ecstasy.