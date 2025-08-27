- By Pawan Mishra
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Sanjay Dutt Car Collection: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently bought a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. Prices for the Maybach GLS in India start at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom) for the GLS 600 4Matic base trim, and the top-of-the-line GLS 600 Night Series costs Rs 3.71 crore (ex-showroom).
Sanjay Dutt’s New Mercedes Maybach
The pics of Sanjay Dutt’s new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic were shared on the social media platform Instagram by Autohangar. The image features the actor wearing a white shirt and cargo pants, standing next to his new Mercedes SUV. The actor has bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 finished in a two-tone paintwork, which costs Rs 18.64 lakh more. The SUV is finished in Obsidian Black and Rubellite Red colour. The Instagram post by Autohangar has gathered more than 9 thousand likes at the time of writing this story.
Sanjay Dutt Car Collection
Sanjay Dutt is an Automobile Enthusiast, and the latest addition of the GLS 600 to his garage establishes the fact. As per several reports, the actor owns several high-end luxury and performance cars. Sanjay Dutt’s garage comprises a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Ferrari 599 GTB, a Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography, a Mercedes-Maybach S580, and more. The actor also owns a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle, which was used in a movie called ‘Rascals’ as well.