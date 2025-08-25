Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List: Salman Khan made a grand entry as the host for the nineteenth season of Bigg Boss. He set the stage ablaze with his energetic performance on his hit songs like Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai, adding his charm to the star-studded launch night. The Bigg Boss grand premiere also featured special performances by the contestants. After much anticipation, the list of contestants was unveiled during the grand premiere episode on August 24, featuring a diverse mix of social media influencers, popular TV stars and film actors. Let's meet the BB 19 housemates and learn everything about them.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Episode Host Salman Khan officially launched the nineteenth season of Bigg Boss with his swag and charisma. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, he gave a detailed house tour, which featured a wooden aesthetic kitchen area, run bhoomi, vibrant bedroom and a newly introduced Assembly Room, aligning with the season’s theme- Gharwalon ki Sarkaar. This new addition symbolises the power that contestants will gain through the discussions and debates. The room will be accessible only at specific times, where shortlisted contestants will be challenged to confront the opposing team, negotiate decisions and prove their ability to win tasks or stand their ground. Following the tour, Salman welcomed contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List: Meet Celebrities In Salman Khan's Show Ashnoor Kaur Ashnoor Kaur is known for her performances in popular TV shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. She also has a strong presence on social media as an influencer. She has now entered the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv) Zeishan Quadri Writer, actor and director Zeishan Quadri is among the contestants in the new season of Bigg Boss. He has co-written the screenplay for the Bollywood film Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Quadri also acted in Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 and later directed and produced Meeruthiya Gangsters. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv) Awez Darbar The popular social media influencer Awez Darbar has joined the reality show. He is the son of music director Ismail Darbar and brother-in-law of Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. He is a dancer-cherographer, widely known for his dance videos and comic content on social media. Nagma Mirajkar Nagma Mirajkar, who began her journey as a corporate employee, went on to become a popular YouTuber and fashion content creator. She made her entry on the Bigg Boss stage with Awez. The two are one of the most talked-about pairs this season, especially for their relationship status.

Awez and Nagma, for the first time on national television, openly shared details about their personal life, revealing that the two are currently in a “testing period.' The duo has entered the house to test both their real-life relationship and their gameplay skills in the race to win the show.