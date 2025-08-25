- By Aarushi Raina
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 02:02 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List: Salman Khan made a grand entry as the host for the nineteenth season of Bigg Boss. He set the stage ablaze with his energetic performance on his hit songs like Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai, adding his charm to the star-studded launch night. The Bigg Boss grand premiere also featured special performances by the contestants. After much anticipation, the list of contestants was unveiled during the grand premiere episode on August 24, featuring a diverse mix of social media influencers, popular TV stars and film actors. Let's meet the BB 19 housemates and learn everything about them.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Episode
Host Salman Khan officially launched the nineteenth season of Bigg Boss with his swag and charisma. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, he gave a detailed house tour, which featured a wooden aesthetic kitchen area, run bhoomi, vibrant bedroom and a newly introduced Assembly Room, aligning with the season’s theme- Gharwalon ki Sarkaar. This new addition symbolises the power that contestants will gain through the discussions and debates. The room will be accessible only at specific times, where shortlisted contestants will be challenged to confront the opposing team, negotiate decisions and prove their ability to win tasks or stand their ground. Following the tour, Salman welcomed contestants.
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List: Meet Celebrities In Salman Khan's Show
Ashnoor Kaur
Ashnoor Kaur is known for her performances in popular TV shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. She also has a strong presence on social media as an influencer. She has now entered the show.
View this post on Instagram
Zeishan Quadri
Writer, actor and director Zeishan Quadri is among the contestants in the new season of Bigg Boss. He has co-written the screenplay for the Bollywood film Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Quadri also acted in Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 and later directed and produced Meeruthiya Gangsters.
View this post on Instagram
Awez Darbar
The popular social media influencer Awez Darbar has joined the reality show. He is the son of music director Ismail Darbar and brother-in-law of Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. He is a dancer-cherographer, widely known for his dance videos and comic content on social media.
Nagma Mirajkar
Nagma Mirajkar, who began her journey as a corporate employee, went on to become a popular YouTuber and fashion content creator. She made her entry on the Bigg Boss stage with Awez. The two are one of the most talked-about pairs this season, especially for their relationship status.
Awez and Nagma, for the first time on national television, openly shared details about their personal life, revealing that the two are currently in a “testing period.' The duo has entered the house to test both their real-life relationship and their gameplay skills in the race to win the show.
View this post on Instagram
Gaurav Khanna
After winning Celebrity MasterChef India, Gaurav Khanaa has now entered Salman's show. He is set to captivate the audience with his gameplay and test his strategies in the Bigg Boss house. Gaurav is well known for his presence on television over the years. Starring in shows like Bhabhi and Kumkum to playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, a role that gave him nationwide fame. After quitting the popular show in 2024, he participated in Celebrity MasterChef India and now he will be seen in Bigg Boss 19.
Pranit More
Stand-up comedian Pranit More, known for captivating audiences with his comic timing, is set to entertain viewers with his wit and hilarious chaos in the Bigg Boss house. After Munawar Faruqi, he is another stand-up comedian to enter the reality show.
View this post on Instagram
Kunickaa Sadanand
The next contestant to enter the Salman-hosted reality show is veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand. She is one of the well-known faces of Bollywood in the 90s. Kunickaa has delivered remarkable performances in films like Beta, Gumraah, Khiladi, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar and others. She has also made her mark in the television industry.
View this post on Instagram
Nehal Chudasama
Model and actor Nehal Chudasama is one of the contestants who has joined the Bigg Boss 19 housemates. Born into a Gujarati family and raised in Mumbai, she is a multi-talented individual, being a model, fitness consultant and beauty pageant titleholder. She was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018 and also represented India at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.
Natalia Janoszek
Polish actress Natalia Janoszek is known for her diverse career spanning the entertainment industry as a model, singer and TV personality. She has worked in erotic film 365 Days and Bollywood movies like Dreamz: The Movie, Flame: An Untold Love Story and Chicken Curry Law. Fans are eager to see her inside the house and witness her gameplay.
Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj, known for his roles in Student of the Year 2 and Babli Bouncer alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, was recently seen in the web series Jubilee Talkies: Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat. After winning hearts with his screen presence and versatility, he is all set to charm Bigg Boss fans with his charisma.
Baseer Ali
A model, actor and TV personality, Baseer Ali, has joined Salman's show as a contestant. He gained fame by winning MTV Splitsvilla 10 and was the runner-up in Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2. Baseer has also ventured into TV with shows like Kundali Bhagya.
Tanya Mittal
Social media influencer Tanya Mittal enjoys a strong fan base. She is known for creating culturally and spiritually based content and is often seen wearing traditional attire, especially sarees, in her videos. Tanys is also a model and entrepreneur and she won the title of Miss Asia Tourism Universe 2018.
View this post on Instagram
Mridul Tiwari
After competing with Shehbaz Badesha in the Fans ka faisla segment, YouTuber Mridul Tiwari has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Also known as The MriDul, he is a popular content creator from Uttar Pradesh, best known for his comedy sketches and relatable vlogs that have struck a chord with fans. Now, he's ready to showcase a new side of himself on Salman's show.
View this post on Instagram
Neelam Giri
Neelam Giri, a popular Bhojpuri actress, has joined the Bigg Boss 19 house. With her regional fan following, she brings a fresh dynamic to the show.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar,And Others Enter Salman Khan's Show
Farhana Bhatt
Hailing from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Farhana has shared screen space with Sunny Kaushal in her Bollywood debut film Sunshine Music Tours & Travels. She also appeared in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu and Notebook. Farhana is also a peace activist.
View this post on Instagram
Amaal Mallik
Popular music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who recently made headlines after breaking ties with his family and revealing that he has been struggling with clinical depression, has entered the Bigg Boss house. His notable work includes songs from movies like Jai Ho, Hero, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Airlift and many others.
View this post on Instagram
Where To Watch Bigg Boss 19 On TV And Online?
Salman-hosted show will air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM and will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting at 9 PM for the next 4 months.