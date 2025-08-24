Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Live Updates: The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss fans. In just a few hours, the new season will be telecasted on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Salman Khan is back as the host for the 19th season of the much-awaited reality show. Since the announcement, viewers have been eagerly anticipating the democratic theme of the reality TV show. From the list of confirmed contestants to glimpses of new house, Bigg Boss Season 19 has generated a lot of buzz online.

Bigg Boss 19 will first stream on the OTT JioHotstar at 9 PM and then air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show reinvents the game every year with a unique theme and this time, it's Gharwalo Ki Sarkar. The house, inspired by polticial drama, will be divied into two sections and will turns into a warzone. With the grand premiere approaching, fans are excited to know who will finally participate on the show after immense specualtions. The list of confirmed contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik and others as the makers unveiled the glimpses through promo videos.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss season 19th for all fresh drama and your latest dose of entertainment: