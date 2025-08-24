- By Aarushi Raina
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Live Updates: The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss fans. In just a few hours, the new season will be telecasted on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Salman Khan is back as the host for the 19th season of the much-awaited reality show. Since the announcement, viewers have been eagerly anticipating the democratic theme of the reality TV show. From the list of confirmed contestants to glimpses of new house, Bigg Boss Season 19 has generated a lot of buzz online.
Bigg Boss 19 will first stream on the OTT JioHotstar at 9 PM and then air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show reinvents the game every year with a unique theme and this time, it's Gharwalo Ki Sarkar. The house, inspired by polticial drama, will be divied into two sections and will turns into a warzone. With the grand premiere approaching, fans are excited to know who will finally participate on the show after immense specualtions. The list of confirmed contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik and others as the makers unveiled the glimpses through promo videos.
Here's everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss season 19th for all fresh drama and your latest dose of entertainment:
- 07:19 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere, Rajiv Adatia Sends Love To Gaurav Khanna
The anticipation for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 is reaching new heights. Salman Khan is all set to launch the new season. Amid the buzz surrounding the contestants, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia confirmed Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna’s participation in the show. Check out his post below:
- 07:04 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Sneak Peek Inside All-New House
Like every season, Bigg Boss has come up with a new theme for seaon 19 featuring wooden aesthetics, antlered bird decor and the new addition of Assembly Room. Ahead of Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere, take a look at what Salman Khan's show has in store. READ HERE:
- 05:38 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Bigg Boss Season 19 Grand Premiere: Where To Watch Salman Khan's Show LIVE?
The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 will stream live on JioHotstar at 9 PM, giving viewers early access online. The episode will air later on Colors TV at 10:30 PM, for those who prefer watching it on television.
- 05:27 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere LIVE Updates: Desi Chhori And Videshi Gori To Join Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List
Ahead of Bigg Boss 19 premiere, the makers shared a teaser that gave a glimpse of two participants, with the caption, "Desi chhori aur videshi gori, aa rahe hai karne aapka dil chori."
- 05:21 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Salman Khan To Announce 'Fans Ka Faisla' For Mridul Tiwari vs Shehbaz Badesha
As shown in the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo, Salman Khan will grace the stage, all suited up in black, for the grand opening episode of Bigg Boss 19. He will be introducing the contestants and announcing the shortlisted participants from the Fans Ka Faisla segment. The Bigg Boss 19 voting between Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha has already sparked a buzz.