- By Swati Singh
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
With the countdown to Bigg Boss 19 underway, JioHotstar has lifted the curtain on this season’s house. Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest edition unveils a space that embodies a world of its own - bold, vibrant, and full of intrigue, where design meets symbolism at every corner. Conceptualized by Art Director Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud, the house is more than just a backdrop; it sets the stage for drama, conflict and alliances, all under the ever-watchful eye of Bigg Boss.
Every season, the Bigg Boss house evolves into a character of its own, shaping the journey of its contestants. For Season 19, the design draws from the spirit of camping in the wild, invoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods while echoing the essence of a space where every voice matters and every choice is visible. Wooden textures ground the house in tradition, while vibrant colours reflect the diversity and unpredictability of the opinions that will unfold inside. Symbols like the antlered bird in the living room and the lion in the garden embody guardianship and authority, anchoring the theme. Outdoors, wigwam seating recreates the feeling of a community circle. And through ever-watchful eyes carved into its design, the house reminds contestants that accountability is constant.
Adding to the house’s many talking points is a brand-new feature: the Assembly Room, which serves as the DNA of the Bigg Boss house this year . In line with the season’s theme, Gharwalon ki Sarkaar, this space becomes the central hub for debates, discussions, and decision-making. Accessible only at certain times, it is designed as a crucible of power where contestants will be challenged to confront opposing views, negotiate authority, and prove their ability to lead or stand their ground.
Speaking about his vision for the design, Omung Kumar said, "Every year, the Bigg Boss house gives me the chance to create something completely new. For Season 19, it was a cabin in the woods, warm and inviting on the surface, but full of surprises hidden in every corner. We’ve added playful touches, from unusual creatures to watchful eyes, to keep the contestants constantly on edge. The Assembly Room is my personal highlight this season, conceived as a symbolic seat of power that ties perfectly with the theme of ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar’ and will push housemates to speak up, challenge, and defend. In many ways, this house is designed to be both a retreat and a battlefield, mirroring the unpredictable spirit of Bigg Boss."
With Salman Khan returning as host, Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24, with the house set to play as dramatic a role as its contestants - streaming at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS!