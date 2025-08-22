- By Swati Singh
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda have been friends in the industry for several years. They have been working together with comedian Kapil Sharma for a very long time now. A video of Krushna and Kiku is circulating online showcasing them arguing on the set while shooting for an upcoming episode. As of now, neither Krushna Abhishek nor Kiku Sharda has released a statement clarifying or confirming the alleged fight between them.
In the video, Kiku could be heard saying, "Timepass kar raha hu?" Krushna then tells him, "To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se." Kiku then tells Krushna, “Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lu na pehle."
Krushna responds, "I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice." The video ends with Kiku saying, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai." Watch the viral video here:
ALSO READ: Who Is Gia Manek’s Husband Varunn Jain? Actor’s Journey From Playing Gia’s Brother In Law To Becoming Her Real Life Partner
Soon after the clip went viral, fans chimed into the comments section and dropped several reactions. A fan commented, "I can still hear them talking. Increase the music volume more please," another one wrote, "Brother everything has an end. If nothing old will go, then how will the new come," a person also commented, "Publicity stunt as kapil netflix show doesn’t have much TRP," a netizen wrote, "Now there is no real comedy, everyone acts as comedy," "new gimmick to increase TRP," wrote a netizen.
ALSO READ: ‘Truth Always Comes Out…’ Did Apoorva Mukhija React To Utsav Dahiya’s Cheating Claims?
The Great Indian Kapil Show Upcoming Episode
The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show promises to be an exciting one as it features some of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs. Among the distinguished guests will be Gupta, who will be accompanied by his wife Pia, serving as the Associate Dean of Undergraduate Student Success for CBA. Joining them are Ghazal Alagh, the Co-founder of Honasa Consumer, the parent company behind the popular brand Mamaearth; Ritesh Agarwal, the Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms; and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Founder and CEO of Paytm.