- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Popular social media sensation Apoorva Mukhija is yet again tangled in a controversy, but this time due to her personal life. All the negative buzz started after her boyfriend, who recorded a song featuring some big allegations in the form of lyrics, reportedly against Apoorva. The track named ‘Cute Little Red Flag’ accused her of cheating and spreading lies for her personal gain. Amid these allegations, Apoorva is currently enjoying her time in Ibiza. However, a report by TellyChakkar suggests that Mukhija took to the comment section of Utsav’s Instagram post in which she read, “The truth always comes out babe, it’s just a matter of timing.”
Not only that, after Utsav’s song went viral, Apoorva Mukhija shared some cryptic posts on her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, which read, “I just randomly got over it, and now I can’t stop laughing.” Another read, “I only learn my lesson when I teach it to myself.” Meanwhile, Apoorva’s comment on Utsav’s post cannot be seen at the moment. However, the screenshot of her comment has been going viral across social media sites.
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid finally fires back at ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya’s explosive breakup song 👀— Reality scoop (@reality_scoop_) August 21, 2025
Her savage response: “The truth always comes out babe, it’s just a matter of timing…” 🔥#ApoorvaMakhija #TheRebelKid #UtsavDahiya #BreakupDrama #BreakupSong pic.twitter.com/WaUI1Fl8Ky
What Are Utsav Dahiya’s Allegations?
In his ‘Cute Little Red Flag’, Utsav Dahiya reportedly made several allegations against Apporva, accusing her of cheating and talking nonsense. Without naming her, Dahiya called out Mukhija for distorting stories and using her large following as a weapon.
Utsav also wrote a long caption, which reads, “Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others. When I was being falsely painted as a cheat and an abuser because of things you said, I reached out to you and your agency hoping to find a way to deal with the hate. Instead, I was told "you’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her".
“So here’s a message from that ‘nobody’: you tried your level best (and I won’t lie, it wasn’t easy), but I’m still here, still standing. That should tell you something: your big numbers only matter on an app. There's a real and much bigger world outside - beyond lies and kalesh. Truth doesn't need 'followers', it stands on its own. Toh tum chalao apna ghar kalesh se, but kisi ke baare mein jhoot bolna band karo. Baki logo ko life mein dhanke kaam karne do. Grow up, kid. (and here's a rhyme for you that might be more up your speed .... in case it helps),” he added.
Also read: Who Is Gia Manek’s Husband Varunn Jain? Actor’s Journey From Playing Gia’s Brother In Law To Becoming Her Real Life Partner
Social media influencer Sufi Motiwala shared that his friendship with Apoorva Mukhija has come to an end. “No more lies. I’ve received a lot of texts saying that I’ve taken clout from Apoorva, and I’ve left her. I’ve literally never collaborated on a reel with her and have been on her YouTube twice, both of which were her content pieces entirely. So no I’m not sorry I didn’t use her for clout (incase u forgot we were on the same show without knowing each other I don’t need her clout) I wanted to be friends with Apoorva not the rebel kid when there was no accountability constantly for how I was being treated I distanced myself,” he wrote on Instagram stories.