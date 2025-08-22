What Are Utsav Dahiya’s Allegations?

In his ‘Cute Little Red Flag’, Utsav Dahiya reportedly made several allegations against Apporva, accusing her of cheating and talking nonsense. Without naming her, Dahiya called out Mukhija for distorting stories and using her large following as a weapon.

Utsav also wrote a long caption, which reads, “Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others. When I was being falsely painted as a cheat and an abuser because of things you said, I reached out to you and your agency hoping to find a way to deal with the hate. Instead, I was told "you’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her".