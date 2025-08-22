- By Tapapriya Dutta
Gia Manek, popularly known as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has got hitched to actor Varunn Jain. The actress has always kept her personal life under wraps and her sudden wedding announcement was sheer joy to her admirers. According to reports, the couple tied knot following the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivah customs, which is commonly practised by Sadhguru’s non-profit organisation, Isha Foundation. The two made a joint collaboration post on Instagram in which they can be seen hugging each other and flashing big smiles on their big day. Jia was wearing a golden saree with minimal makeup look while Varunn opted for a pastel yellow colour.
Gia Manek and Varunn Jain posted their wedding pictures with a caption which read, “With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife. So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs Gia & Varunn.”
As there is so much buzz among fans about who Gia Manek’s husband is, here we have brought you the information about the actor.
Who Is Varunn Jain?
Born in 1994, Jain is a producer who has backed several independent short films over the years. He also acted in several Television soaps, including Kaali -Ek Agnipariksha, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Tera Mera Saath Rahe to his credit. He is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Gia Manek And Varunn Jain’s Love Story
In 2021, Varunn Jain met Gia on the sets of Tera Mera Saath Rahe, in which he played the actress’s brother-in-law on the show. If reports are to be believed, Gia and Varunn developed a friendship while they were working on Tera Mera Saath Rahe. With time, their friendship blossomed into love. They kept their relationship private until their wedding. The duo have 5 years difference between each other, as Gia was born in 1986.