Who Is Varunn Jain?

Born in 1994, Jain is a producer who has backed several independent short films over the years. He also acted in several Television soaps, including Kaali -Ek Agnipariksha, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Tera Mera Saath Rahe to his credit. He is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.