According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 350 Crore.

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 6.25 crore on Day 8. The net collection of Coolie stands at Rs 229.75 crore in India. The film had an overall 17.67 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday. The film had 14.69 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 16.80 per cent in the afternoon shows, 19.11 per cent in the evening shows and 20.09 per cent in the night shows.

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Tamil actioner and Hrithik Roshan’s War sequel released together on August 14, eying the Independence long weekend. Both films have started off well and are performing accordingly. However, Coolie lived up to the buzz and is quite ahead of War 2. The Tamil film is now marching towards Rs 230 crore; on the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s film has just entered the Rs 200 crore club in India on the 8th day. If we see the current pace, both Coolie and War 2 have been seeing a drop in numbers despite any other big clash other than each other.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 5 crore on Day 8. The net collection of War 2 stands at Rs 204.25 crore. The film had an overall 9.19 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday. It had 6.66 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 9.40 per cent in the afternoon shows, 9.70 per cent in the evening shows and 10.98 per cent in the night shows. Day-wise Collection Of War 2 1: Rs 52 crore

2: Rs 57.85 crore

3: Rs 33.25 crore

4: Rs 32.65 crore

5: Rs 8.75 crore

6: Rs 9 crore

7: Rs 5.75 crore

8: Rs 5 crore

Did You Know War 2 Was Made On This Whopping Budget? According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 325 crore to Rs 400 crore. Also read: Why Nagarjuna Chose To Play A Negative Role In Rajinikanth’s Coolie? What Is The Plot Of Coolie? The film delves into a man’s relentless quest for vengeance since long time. He wants to make everything right in society and shape his every existence. Coolie features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra Rao and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.