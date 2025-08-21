War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, were acquired by Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments. The spy thriller which marked Jr. NTR's first Bollywood movie, the producer pumped up the movie before it came out, but fans were let down. The Telugu distributor has responded to the trolls after being mocked for hyping the movie before its much-awaited release. For the unversed, many projected that he was depressed over investing in War 2, while others conjectured that he had turned off his phone and would quit the film business.

Naga Vamsi, the distributor of the Telugu version of the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie, War 2 reportedly planned to leave the film industry due to the film's poor box office performance. Recently, he explained on his X (previously Twitter) handle that he has at least 10 to 15 years to remain in the film industry.

ALSO READ - Hrithik Roshan Unfollows Jr NTR On Instagram After War 2’s Failure? Know Truth Behind Shocking Claim Is Naga Vamsi Quitting? Naga Vamsi's tweet read (translated) - "It seems like you are missing me too much… There seem to be gripping narratives on Vamsi this and Vamsi that. It’s okay, there seem to be good writers on X. Sorry to disapoint you all, but that time hasn’t come yet… A minimum of 10-15 years remain for it. At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon."

Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru.. 😂



Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi…

Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru.



Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi.



At the cinemas… for the cinema,… — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) August 20, 2025 For the unversed, Naga Vamsi put a lot of money into War 2, anticipating that the film would benefit from the novelty of seeing Hrithik and Jr. NTR together. While the Hindi version made Rs 141.75 crore during its six-day run, the Telugu version only made Rs 50.3 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. In India, the film has made a total of Rs 193.5 crore, however it has not yet reached the Rs 200 crore milestone. ALSO READ - War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan’s Movie Wraps Up First Week Successfully, But Fails To Beat Its Prequel Collection

Naga Vamsi showered the War 2 actors with accolades during a pre-release ceremony in Hyderabad. He also emphasised that the Telugu version should be more popular than the Hindi one. He said, "When you walk out of the theatres, you will feel proud. We must show ten times the love we showed for Devara. The Telugu version must collect at least 1 rupee more than the Hindi version's nett collection. This is your responsibility. NTR has made us proud so many times. Our responsibility is to make him proud with War 2. I will never ask you to watch any movie in the future if you feel otherwise."