KRK’s tweet read, "In the Bollywood, nobody is permanent friend and enemy. Everything depends on the success and failure. Since film #War2 is a disaster, So Hrithik Roshan doesn’t want to be friend of Telugu actor, Jr NTR! Therefore, Hrithik Roshan unfollowed Junior NTR on Instagram. Fair enough!"

Kamaal R Khan’s tweet instantly went viral, causing a lot of confusion among the fans. As soon as the tweet reached Hrithik’s fandom, they instantly dropped comments under KRK’s tweet. A fan wrote, “Hrithik follow hi kab Kiya tha k unfollow kardiya.” Another one stated, “He never followed him.” One more user commented, “Hrithik never followed Jr. NTR on Instagram.”

Meanwhile, according to a fact-check report in Filmybeat, Hrithik Roshan never followed Jr NTR in the first place. It is interesting to note that Hrithik Roshan is currently following his War 2 co-star Kiara Advani and the movie’s director Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 Box Office Collection Report:

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer much anticipated movie War 2 released on August 14, 2025, and collected Rs 52 crore on its first day, as per a report in Sacnilk. The movie saw a slight improvement on its second day, as it earned approximately Rs 58 crore. But since the third day, War 2’s box office collection has gone downhill. With mixed reviews, the movie has seen a decline in footfall at the theatres.