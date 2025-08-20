Actor and director Justin Baldoni has finally reacted to actress Isabela Ferrer’s claims of bullying her. Justin has been facing a difficult time amid the legal battle between his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively. The actress and the director are currently embroiled in a high-profile legal battle after Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and hostile work environment during the shooting of their movie. The actress filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in late 2024, accusing Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of launching a hate campaign against her after she voiced concerns about their behaviour during filming.

Amid Justin and Blake’s legal battle, actress Isabela Ferrer has now been caught in the heated dispute. Isabela Ferrer played the younger version of Blake Lively’s character Lily in the movie. Reportedly, she accused Justin Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of engaging in unfair treatment during legal proceedings. According to a report in People magazine, Isabela's lawyers said that after Blake Lively's team subpoenaed her, they asked for Baldoni’s production house to cover the legal cost, but they refused unless Isabela let them control how she responded to Blake's subpoena.

In the new court documents filed on Monday, August 18, 2025, Baldoni's lawyers strongly rejected the claims. According to filings obtained by People magazine, Isabela's opposition was "primarily an inappropriate attack upon Mr. Baldoni and his counsel relating to matters not before the Court and irrelevant." Justin's lawyers also denied that issuing a subpoena amounts to harassment, calling her claim "without merit."