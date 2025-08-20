No Entry remains one of the classics of Bollywood, filled with memorable dialogues, a perfect plot and on-point casting. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie starred talented actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan along with Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly. Director Anees Bazmee’s vision to show three stories of extramarital affairs interlinked with each other is still among the favourites for comedy lovers. Now, the beloved movie is coming back with its sequel to entertain the audience.

Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee are gearing up to make No Entry 2, but with a twist. The movie will not star its original trio of Salman, Anil and Fardeen. Talking about the same, Boney Kapoor expressed his regret of not being able to cast the iconic trio. During a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, the producer revealed that it's their loss that they are not able to bring back the magic of the OG’s to the screen and explained how things couldn’t work out, even after waiting for 8-10 years.

Boney Kapoor said, "Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for nearly 8–10 years, but for some reason, it didn't materialise. We will miss them. Now, we are aiming to launch a new beginning with a younger group of actors. Yet, we will certainly miss Salman, Anil, and Fardeen. They were the original trio in No Entry and were immensely cherished."

The producer also praised the actors and called Salman an incredible person, Anil a remarkable individual and Fardeen one of the finest persons he has ever met. He added, "Time has passed while we waited, and now, with a new setup, perhaps things will be… different. But I missed the chance. The train has left the station. There will always be a sense of regret that the original setup is absent."