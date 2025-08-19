Brad Pitt’s F1 roared into theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. The movie soon became a hit at the box office, sending waves of excitement among movie lovers. People went to enjoy the sports drama on the big screen, despite having minimal to zero knowledge about formula racing. It was Brad Pitt’s magic that attracted a huge footfall to the theatres. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is famous for making Top Gun: Maverick, the movie is all set to release on an OTT platform.

F1 OTT Release: Brad Pitt lovers won’t have to wait long to see him depict the story of Sonny Hayes, as F1 The Movie will reportedly be available to rent from August 22, 2025, on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Since it is an Apple Original, its permanent streaming destination after cinemas will be Apple TV+. Although the platform has not announced an official release date, reportedly, the movie could drop sometime between late September and early October 2025.

F1 Plot: The main character of F1, Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), is a former Formula 1 star whose career ended decades ago because of a collison. Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), a former teammate and owner of a faltering Formula One team named APXGP, convinces Sonny to come out of retirement. Ruben asks Sonny to coach their rookie, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), and the two of them work to bring the club back to life.

With its IMAX visuals and real track action, the racing drama has become Apple's biggest box-office hit to date. It has since grown to be Brad Pitt's highest-grossing film as well. In an attempt to replicate the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Apple partnered with Warner Bros. for the worldwide theatrical release.