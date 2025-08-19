Ashima Chibber’s journey in Bollywood has been a long yet fruitful one. From assisting directors like Shimit Amin and Imtiaz Ali on movies such as Chak De! India and Rockstar to finally making her own movie like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, she has seen it all. Currently, the director is enjoying all the praise for her hard work in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, which helped Rani Mukerji earn a National Award for her impactful performance as Best Actress. The award for Best Actor went to Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, along with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail.

Ashima Chibber has worked with SRK during the shoot of Chak De! India and Don. The director recently recalled an incident where she asked King Khan to split the bill with her. During a recent interview with Zoom, Ashima Chibber revealed that when Don had just been released, almost the whole team went out for a dinner party.

We were in the middle of our schedule in Australia, and Don was about to release. It actually released while we were there. So, we all went to see the film, and from there, we went out for dinner. The whole group was there, Shah Rukh sir included, and it was a huge group. Just girls were 32 themselves, so imagine how big it must be. So, everyone was having dinner, chatting, laughing, all of that," she exclaimed.

The director continued to explain that at that time, since she was the first assistant director, she was responsible for making all the arrangements. “I asked for the bill. When I saw it, I was like, okay… this is a big bill,” she recalled. After looking at her face, Shah Rukh Khan simply asked Ashima to give the bill to him. “Suddenly, Shah Rukh sir just said, ‘Give it to me.’ He took the bill from me. And I was like, ‘Sir, we’re going to go Dutch.’ He looked at me, like I don’t think anyone in his life had ever said that to him, and he just went, ‘No. I am paying the bill.’ And I said, ‘Okay, sir,’” she expressed.