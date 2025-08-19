Zakir Khan, or as the world calls him, Zakir Bhai, is an Indian comedian whose voice resonates with the common man in the most humble and comical manner. With a dream of becoming a passionate storyteller, along with wit and charisma, Zakir has become a household name catering to audiences of all ages from teenagers to adults. With comedy specials like ‘Sakht Launda,’ the star has gained much-deserved recognition, not only in India but internationally as well. His recent performance at Madison Square Garden is proof of that.

Zakir Khan recently headlined an entire Hindi show at New York's renowned Madison Square Garden and registered his name in the history books. The Indore-born comic performed a sold-out show in front of a 6,000-strong audience on August 17, 2025. Several fans cheered and appreciated his performance via their social media. Among these, there was a special mention by Indian-origin American comedian Hasan Minhaj.

A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) Comedian Hasan Minhaj was also present at Zakir's show on Sunday. The fellow comedian took to his Instagram and shared some photos from the show and applauded Zakir Khan with a heartfelt message. His caption read, "A historic night for comedy around the world! Last night I got to see my brother @zakirkhan_208 aka Zakir Bhai become the first comedian in history to headline the @garden entirely in Hindi. He combines storytelling and poetry in ways that are elevating the genre of comedy to places I've never seen before. I also think my parents love him more than me (I'm okay with that)."