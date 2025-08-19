- By Vridhi Soodhan
Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna is one of the very few actors known for their outspoken and unfiltered nature. He never shies away from being honest and straightforward, despite the chance of facing a backlash. Recently, the actor talked about Ektaa Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and slammed her for making TV serials where women are portrayed so negatively. The actor expressed how the female characters in her shows are made to look like vamps.
Mukesh Khanna, during a recent interview with Filmygyan, claimed that in his opinion, all women in Ektaa Kapoor’s shows are portrayed as selfish. He said, “Aapka kya attitude hai? Aapko fikr nahi hai ki aap morals ki esi-tesi kar rahe ho, ghar ke system ki esi-tesi kar rahe ho. Aap Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi jaise shows late ho jismein 6 auratein jhumka-bindi lagakar bolti hain, ‘Dekhti hoon tumhari shaadi kaise hoti hai.’ All women are shown as selfish. Hamare desh mein aisi auratein nahi hain — and still it became so popular.”
This is not the first time that Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has taken a dig at his contemporaries. The actor recently slammed the casting of the two hotshots from Bollywood - Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Mukesh Khanna, in one of his interviews, expressed that he was doubtful whether Ranbir would be able to pull off the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He also criticised the possible casting of actor Ranveer Singh for the movie version of the Shaktimaan show.
The veteran star known for his contributions in big projects like Mahabharat and Shaktimaan recently made his Gujarati movie debut with Vishwaguru, which released on August 1, 2025. Reportedly, he will also reprise his role as Shaktimaan in an audio series, partnering with his company Bheeshma International.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned to the television screens with its second season, which shows a perfect blend of modern values with an emotional core that made the Virani parivaar staple in every household. With Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay starring in the lead roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, the show has been receiving a great response from the audience.