- By Vridhi Soodhan
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, who made his debut in 2010 with the movie Malarvaadi Arts Club, is also a producer who made his production debut with Action Hero Biju in 2016 under his production company, Pauly Jr. Pictures. After ruling the cinematic space, the talented actor has also stepped into the world of digital stories with his upcoming web series Pharma. This series had earlier made headlines in 2024 when the first episode premiered at the International Film Festival of India.
Pharma’s Plot:
Pharma’s story revolves around the journey of a middle-class young man who enters the pharmaceutical sector as a medical representative (salesman) in his twenties. The web series highlights the struggles of a young boy who tries to navigate between the industry’s workings and his ethical dilemmas.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna Criticises Ektaa Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: ‘Esi-Tesi Kar Rahe Ho…’
Pharma’s OTT Release:
Directed by PR Arun, you can explore the dark side of the pharmaceutical industry on your digital devices as the web series is expected to release in September 2025. Though no official release date has been revealed, according to a report in Economic Times, Pharma is all set to hit an OTT platform on September 5, 2025. To cater fans in all the regions, the web series will be released in five languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The web series will be available to watch on JioHotstar.
The makers took it to their social media handles to announce the releasing platform and also shared the first look poster of Pharma. It featured Nivin Pauly enclosed in a transparent pill capsule, visually representing the pressures and limitations of the industry. The post’s caption read, “The story of a salesman and the fight for his target. Hotstar Specials #Pharma coming soon on JioHotstar.”
ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi's Son Aryamann Sethi Gets Engaged To Vikram Vedha Actress Yogita Bihani
Pharma’s Cast:
Along with Nivin Pauly, the show’s phenomenal casting also includes Bollywood actor Rajit Kapur in a pivotal role. Other actors like Shruti Ramachandran, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani and Binu Pappu can also be seen in supporting roles.