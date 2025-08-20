Anil Sharma’s association with the Deol family goes way back to the times when the director collaborated with the veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on movies like Hukumat, Farishtay and Tahalka. His popular works with Sunny Deol include Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 and Singh Saab The Great. But one of the most memorable movies of Anil Sharma is Apne, which is still loved for portraying the deep bond between loved ones. As fans have waited an eternity to see the sequel to the popular movie, director Anil Sharma has put an end to their wait and confirmed that Apne 2 is on the cards.

Anil Sharma recently talked about making Apne 2 and shared that the movie is sure to come, but it might not be his immediate next project, as he is busy with Gadar 3. During a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, the director shared, “Apne 2 is definitely happening. The scripting is already done. I’ve too many scripts with me right now. Main laga huwa hoon ki sab kar sakoon."

The director recalled narrating the script of Apne to the Deol family and expressed that it was not a difficult task for him to convince the trio, as they already wanted to make a movie together. He said, "It wasn't difficult to convince them to come together for Apne. All three of them wanted to do a film together, and they wanted me to make it. The day the story of Apne came to me, they were overjoyed. When I narrated the story to Dharam ji, he cried. When Bobby heard the script, he hugged me." Anil also shared that after receiving good feedback from father Dharmendra and brother Bobby, the Gadar star Sunny Deol also agreed to be a part of the movie.

The popular filmmaker further continued to talk about his bond with the Deol khaandaan and mentioned that he shared a very good relationship with them off screen as well. He believed that there is a lot of love between him and the Deol family, and they can easily confide in each other without any problem.