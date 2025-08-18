It seems that the feud between Sunny Deol and Yash Raj Films, which dates back over three decades, has finally ended. The actor has had a reported fallout with the studio over the movie Darr in the mid-90s. Recently, Sunny walked into the YRF premises for work, but not with the production house itself. He went to meet composer Mithoon, who is signed for his upcoming film.

Why Did Sunny Deol Return To YRF After 30 Years? Sunny made his first visit in three decades to the Yash Raj Films studio last week. A source quoted by Hindustan Times revealed, "Sunny Deol had originally asked Mithoon to meet at Sunny Super Sound. But when Mithoon couldn’t break away from a recording session involving 80 choir singers, Deol was extremely humble and simply came down to YRF himself."

Sunny is in talks with composer Mithoon for his film, Gabru. "There’s genuine magic between them. They’ve already proven their synergy on Gadar 2, and Mithoon’s haunting melodies in Border 2 won Sunny Deol over completely. Now, with Gabru, he insists on enlisting Mithoon for the film soundtrack," a source said.

The two reportedly met in the studio lobby and spoke for around three hours about Gabru’s musical score. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) ALSO READ: After Success Of Mahavatar Narsimha, Director Ashwin Kumar Confirms Mahavatar Parasuram To Go On Floors In November Sunny Deol And Yash Raj Films' Feud After collaborating with Yash Raj Films on the 1993 blockbuster Darr, Sunny Deol was reportedly upset with Yash Chopra and the production house over the film's outcome, with Shah Rukh stealing all the limelight. The film also starred Juhi Chawla. Since then, he has never reunited with YRF for any project.

ALSO READ: 'I Am Just An Actor': Saswata Chatterjee Reacts To The Bengal Files Controversy; Claims To Be Unaware Of Film's Title Change Meanwhile, Sunny is all set to return to the big screen with Border 2 after the massive success of the action movie Jaat. The upcoming film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Border 2 will hit theatres on January 22, 2026.