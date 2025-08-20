- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 07:59 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer spy action movie released in theatres on August 14 and clashed with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. War 2 has performed exceptionally on its first weekend but witnessed a massive drop on Monday. The film carried forward the same strong pace as Monday on Tuesday as well. However, it missed the chance to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. The film needs one more day to hit the double century if it maintains the same grip.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 8.25 crore on Day 6. The net collection of War 2 stands at Rs 192.75 crore. The film had an overall 23.42 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. It had 11.71 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 21.77 per cent in the afternoon shows, 27.25 per cent occupancy in the evening shows and 32.96 per cent in the night shows.
Day-Wise Collection of War 2
Day 1 - Rs 52 crore
Day 2 - Rs 57.85 crore
Day 3 - Rs 33.25 crore
Day 4 - Rs 32.65 crore
Day 5 - Rs 8.75 crore
Day 6 - Rs 8.25 crore
War 2 Budget
According to reports, War 2 has been made on a budget of around Rs 325 to 400 crore.
Also read: War 2 Ending Explained: Is Jr NTR’s Character Really A Villain Or Hero In Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani Starrer Movie?
About War 2
The movie is about a secret agent, Kabir Dhaliwal, who has been accused of betraying his nation. The RAW Chief assigned another agent to catch him, but destiny had some other plans as their past collided with each other. War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Arista Mehta, Varun Badola and Vijay Vikram Singh in key roles. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by YRF. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.