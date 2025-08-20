War 2 Budget

According to reports, War 2 has been made on a budget of around Rs 325 to 400 crore.

About War 2

The movie is about a secret agent, Kabir Dhaliwal, who has been accused of betraying his nation. The RAW Chief assigned another agent to catch him, but destiny had some other plans as their past collided with each other. War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Arista Mehta, Varun Badola and Vijay Vikram Singh in key roles. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by YRF. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.