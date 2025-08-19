- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer action spy movie released in theatres on August 14 with positive reviews. The film had a massive box office clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Despite the big clash, War 2 performed outstandingly till Sunday. As the movie entered its first weekday, the film saw a massive decline in numbers on its first Monday. However, it didn’t affect the overall collection of the movie. War 2 is now marching towards the Rs 200 crore mark. On the other hand, it successfully entered Rs 300 crore mark globally.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5
The movie earned Rs 9.50 crore on Day 5. The total collection of War 2 stands at Rs 196.50 crore. As per Sacnilk, the film had an overall 13.59 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday. It had 8.33 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 12.93 per cent occupancy in the afternoon shows, 15.12 per cent in the evening shows and 17.97 per cent in the night show.
Day-Wise Collection Of War 2
Day 1 Rs 54 crore
Day 2 Rs 61 crore
Day 3 Rs 36 crore
Day 4 Rs 34 crore
Day 5 Rs 9.50 crore
War 2 Gross Box Office Worldwide
The film earned Rs 240 crore GBOC in India, Rs 60.50 crore (USD 6.93 million GBOC) GBOC internionally. The total collection of War 2 stands at Rs 300.50 crore GBOC (USD 34.54 million GBOC).
Also read: War 2 Ending Explained: Is Jr NTR’s Character Really A Villain Or Hero In Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani Starrer Movie?
War 2 Budget
According to reports, War 2 has been made on a budget of around Rs 300 to 400 crore.
Disclaimer: The article and headline have been updated with latest inputs.
Also read: War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Spy Thriller Fails To Beat Prequel's First Sunday Earnings
About War 2
The film is about a spy agent who has been accused of betraying his nation. A capable and bright officer like him has been sent to catch him. However, they have some past relations which they confront as the film follows. War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR, Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. War 2 has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes. Pritam Chakraborty, Sanchit Balhara, Pritam are the music directors of the film.