Bharti Singh is currently at the top of her game, since she is popular among the audience as one of the most talented female comedians of all time. She currently enjoys a lavish lifestyle, immense fame and a lot of love from her fans. But this was not the case since the beginning. Bharti Singh has struggled a lot right from her birth. Her father passed away when she was just 2 years old, leaving her mother alone, who managed to raise three children. This affected Bharti a lot, making her strong-headed as she was determined to give her best to provide a better life to her mother.

Bharti Singh recently opened up about going through one of the biggest losses one can imagine, of losing a parent. The comedian recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast and talked about losing her father at a very young age. Bharti Singh revealed that she was just 2 years old when her father passed away. “He had cholera, and he coughed up blood after drinking. I have no memory of him,” she expressed.

Bharti Singh continued to share that there is a photo of her father in her home, but she doesn't recognise him. Nobody made fun of her for not remembering her father, but everyone felt pity for her. She mentioned, "Even today, there's a picture of him at home, but I don't recognise him. He's a stranger. I tell them to pull the picture down."

Bharti also recounted her school days when teachers used to discriminate against students based on who had a father and who did not, because the kids who didn’t have dads would be given schoolbooks. “I didn’t know what a father was. I would hear my friends talk about their dads. I learned that fathers are strict and they bring gifts; I didn’t know. I would feel like I was different,” she exclaimed.

The TV star revisited her past and shared how her mother married at a young age of 15 and became a widow at just 22 years old. After losing her husband, Bharti's mother did not remarry, instead, she became a house help. Bharti recollected visiting people's houses along with her mother. She even shared how they used to get happy when the employer used to give them the leftover food.