Bharti Singh needs no introduction as she is one of the famous comedians in the country. Her journey from a middle-class family to one of the highest-paid artists in the Television industry has inspired millions. But behind the inspiring journey, there were a lot of untold struggles. One of them was being harassed for 1 and a half years on the bus during her college days. She recently recalled one such incident, when a man on a bus used to touch her inappropriately.
In a conversation with Raj Shamani for his podcast, Bharti Singh said, “Jab paise bilkul nahi the, main colleges mein comedy skits karvane jaati thi. Mujhe samajh nahi aata tha tab. Aaj good touch-bad touch batate hai, mujhe toh pata hi nahi tha (When we had no money, I would go to colleges and conduct workshops for comedy skits. I did not understand (inappropriate touch). Now, women are educated about good touch-bad touch, but I never understood that).”
“Mujhe dedh saal tak samjha hi nahi ki chhed rahe hai. Jab kisine kass ke pakda, phir samajh aaya lekin sochti rahi ki voh girne laga ho aur vahi cheez haath mein aa gayi (it took me one-and-a-half years to understand what exactly happened to me daily. If someone would hold me inappropriately, I was naïve to think that he lost his balance and grabbed me accidentally),” he added.
Bharti shared that as she grew up, she could differentiate between good and bad touch. The comedian also shared that they were never informed about these things, as women were uncomfortable talking about them. Talking about how she tackled such a situation, Bharti said that she finally understood what bad touch is. Bharti stated that she punched many with elbow including those who were taller than her.
Bharti Singh was last seen hosting the comedy culinary reality show Laughter Chefs 2 for Colors TV.