Jasveen Sangha, a dual citizen of the US and the UK, has all eyes on her as she has agreed to plead guilty in the late actor Matthew Perry death case. ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry left a deep void in the hearts of his fans when he breathed his last on October 28, 2023. His genuine wit and attractive charm as Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom Friends made him a household name. The actor was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine as contributing factors. Now, the popular drug dealer Jasveen Sangha has been making headlines for having an association with the late actor Matthew Perry.

Who Is Jasveen Sangha? Jasveen Sangha is a drug dealer who is also known as the Ketamine Queen. She has finally agreed to plead guilty to five federal charges pressed against her. As per a report in Hauterrfly, Jasveen Sangha had a lavish drug distribution network in North Hollywood, allegedly providing ketamine (and other drugs) to wealthy and well-known customers. In March 2024, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raided the Ketamine Queen’s house and discovered significant amounts of ketamine and methamphetamine. Since then, the drug dealer has been in prison.

Her social media hinted that she enjoyed a lavish lifestyle with several vacation trips and high-end beauty treatments. According to NBC News, Jasveen Sangha graduated from Calabasas High in 2001, earned a Bachelor's from the University of California, Irvine in 2005, and completed her MBA from Hult Business School in 2010. Reportedly, the 42-year-old lady has now agreed to plead guilty to five charges in Los Angeles, including one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.