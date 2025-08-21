- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer action thriller spy movie culminated its first week on a blockbuster note. War 2, which had a massive clash with Coolie, sustained at the box office while maintaining its strong grip. However, the film has missed the chance to enter the Rs 200 crore club in its first week, as per the early reports. War 2 also failed to match the box office collection of its prequel, which is Rs 238.35 crore in its first week. It needs to gear up its pace in the second week to bring good numbers.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 7. The net collection of War 2 stands at Rs 199.00 crore. The film had an overall 10.21 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. It had 7.11 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 10.18 per cent in the afternoon shows, 10.81 per cent in the evening shows, and 12.73 per cent in the night shows.
Day Wise Collection Of War 2
Day 1: Rs 52 crore
Day 2: Rs 57.85 crore
Day 3: Rs 33.25 crore
Day 4: Rs 32.65 crore
Day 5: Rs 8.75 crore
Day 6: Rs 9 crore
Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore
Also read: Hrithik Roshan Unfollows Jr NTR On Instagram After War 2’s Failure? Know Truth Behind Shocking Claim
What Is The Budget Of War 2
The film was made on a budget of around Rs 300 to 400 crore. The exact figure has not been disclosed yet.
Also read: War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Movie Holds Strong Grip, Inches Closer To Double Century
What Is War 2 All About?
The situation gets complicated after a secret agent, Kabir Dhaliwal, is accused of betraying his nation. A capable agent has been ordered to catch Dhaliwal, but they realised that they have a past connection, which led to a dilemma. War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan and Arista Mehta in key roles. It had been directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.