- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Nagarjuna has been highly appreciated for his negative role in Rajinikanth’s Coolie. His performance as Simon is lauded for its intensity and ruthlessness. Despite being part of the industry for four decades, it is the first time the South star became an antagonist in a movie. Recently, the Telugu superstar revealed that nobody approached him for a negative role. He further shared the reason behind doing an antagonistic role in his career. Here is what he said.
As quoted by The Times Of India, Nagarjuna said, “Actually, nobody approached me for such a role. When Lokesh Kanagaraj approached me, he said, ‘Sir, if you are interested in antagonistic roles, then we can sit down and discuss.’ He made it obvious that even if I declined, there would be no hard feelings. I was intrigued by what he had planned for me. I liked what I heard. I wanted to work with Lokesh above everything else, and the protagonist, Rajinikanth, was the cherry on top.”
#50YearsOfAnnapurna— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2025
Hello my friends !
we are bringing back the most iconic film SHIVA🔥and for the first time time in 4K DOLBY ATMOS sound💥
SHIVA TRAILER WITH#COOLIE on 14 th August!!
Shiva the film very soon😊#Shiva4KInDolbyAtmos #AnrLivesOn #Shiva4K pic.twitter.com/tVzPEYQPTB
The actor said, “Rajini ji is almost 50, and I am approaching my 40th year in film. We have a very great equation. I saw his films long before I entered the industry. We all enjoy his style. He just stands apart. I looked up to him as an inspiration. During the shoot, we bonded over conversations around films and health.”
Coolie also marked first ever collaboration of Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth He said, “It was Lokesh’s persistence. He just wouldn’t let go. Once he saw my interest, he didn’t let go”
Coolie also features Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in key roles. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran. In just seven days of release, the film had a collection of Rs 223.5 crore in India.
Coming back to Nagarjuna, he will be next seen in the tentatively titled King100. It has been directed by Ra Karthik of 'Nitham Oru Vaanam' fame. The official title announcement, release date and more details about the film are yet to be announced by the makers.