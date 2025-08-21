The actor said, “Rajini ji is almost 50, and I am approaching my 40th year in film. We have a very great equation. I saw his films long before I entered the industry. We all enjoy his style. He just stands apart. I looked up to him as an inspiration. During the shoot, we bonded over conversations around films and health.”

Coolie also marked first ever collaboration of Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth He said, “It was Lokesh’s persistence. He just wouldn’t let go. Once he saw my interest, he didn’t let go”