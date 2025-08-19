- By Tapapriya Dutta
Nagarjuna Akkineni has been winning hearts of the audience for over three decades. The actor, who made his debut with the 1986 film Vikram, was always in the limelight as he was Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s son. People were curious to watch his acting skills. It took no longer for him to not only establish himself as a good actor but also a big superstar. In a recent interview, Nagarjuna shared how he chased the famous director Mani Ratnam for a month to work with him.
In an interview with Jagapathi Babu on his talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Nagarjuna said, “I was unhappy with my films, and I wanted to do something I liked. I watched Mouna Ragam and felt like I would do well in a Mani Ratnam film. I knew he lived in Poes Garden in Chennai and that he would go on a walk every day at 6 AM. I pursued him for around a month while he was out on the walk. He would allow me to talk to him for 10 minutes before avoiding me. But during our brief meetings, I convinced him to work with me. That’s when we made Geethanjali.”
After he pursued the director for a month, Nagarjuna got the chance to work with Geethanjali. It was released in theatres in 1989. The film also starred Girija Shettar, Vijayachander, Vijayakumar, Sumithra, Mucherla Aruna and Sowcar Janaki in key roles.
