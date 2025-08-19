Also read: Did You Know Coolie Has A Surprising Connection To Heath Ledger’s Joker? Nagarjuna REVEALS

Nagarjuna was last seen in Coolie. The film also featured Rajinikanth, Soubin Shahir, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in key roles. The movie featured Aamir Khan in a cameo role. Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed the movie. Coolie has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes. The action film had a box office collection of Rs 206.50 crore in just 5 days of release.