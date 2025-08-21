Coolie Worldwide Box Office: Coolie hit the theaters on August 14th and Rajinikanth's admirers celebrated its release with dhols. Even while the makers were given an A certificate, they first asked the censor board for a U/A certificate. If the U/A certificate is granted by the court, the number of family audiences could rise even further. The action-thriller which opened to fantastic numbers continued its amazing run at box office over the weekend but dropped midweek. However, Rajinikanth starrer continues to bring moolah at the worldwide box office.

Coolie has surpassed both Brahmastra Part One (Rs 431 crore) and Kantara (Rs 416 crore) with a global total of Rs 432 crore. The action-thriller had already surpassed Vikram, Kamal Haasan's best hit, in lifetime profits (Rs 414 crore). Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which has reportedly made almost Rs 450 crore worldwide, is currently in its sights.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Coolie made an incredible Rs. 65 crore net in India, according to the sacnilk report. They collected Rs 4.5 crore from the Hindi belt, Rs 15.5 crore from the Telugu states, and Rs 44.5 crore from Tamil Nadu. Despite a minor decline in revenue on the second day, the movie brought in Rs 54.75 crore. With over 74.75 crore generated on Saturday and Sunday, it accelerated once more during the weekend.

Coolie saw a decline at the box office on weekdays. The action-thriller brought in Rs 12 crore on Monday, Rs 9.51 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 6.50 crore on the seventh day in India. Rajinikanth's movie has brought in a total of Rs 225 crore domestically.

Coolie Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 65 crore Day 2 - Rs 54.75 crore Day 3 - Rs 39.50 crore Day 4 - Rs 35.25 crore Day 5 - Rs 12 crore Day 6 - Rs 9.50 crore Day 7 - Rs 6.50 crore TOTAL - Rs 225 crore Coolie vs Mahavatar Narsimha Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsimha is currently on its 27th day and is exhibiting remarkable box office consistency.This is an enormous accomplishment for a totally animated film without any major performers in the starring roles. The film's storyline, excellent visual effects, and spiritual content are the only reasons viewers have attended. The animated epic made Rs 217.10 crore (nett) at the box office till now, as per the sacnilk's latest update. Amid Mahavatar Narsimha's massive hype, Rajinikanth's Coolie has defeated the animated movie in India and overseas.

Mahavatar Narsimha has already made over Rs 250 crore in all languages at the worldwide box office and is expected to finish comfortably above Rs 300 crore. Even while box office estimates are never set in stone, the pattern clearly points to a steady rise to that amount.