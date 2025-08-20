- By Tanya Garg
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, has done well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews when it was first released. After a great start over the Independence Day weekend, the Tamil-language film's box office receipts are indicating a little decline. Despite competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2, the movie has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark in India, although its daily box office receipts are still declining. At the Indian box office, the Rajinikanth film, which was released on August 14 to commemorate the superstar's 50th year in the business, had an unprecedented long weekend.
Coolie made an estimated Rs 9.50 crore net on Tuesday in India, bringing its total revenue to Rs 216 crore net, according to the trade website Sacnilk. Coolie opened with a solid Rs 65 crore on the Thursday that movie was released. It generated Rs 54.75 crore on Friday, a 15% decline. Over the weekend, the movie's earnings dropped even more, earning ₹39.5 crore and Rs 35.25 crore. Coolie made Rs 12 crore on Monday, which is a respectable amount for a workday.
Coolie Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk)
Day 1 - Rs 65 crore
Day 2 - Rs 54.75 crore
Day 3 - Rs 39.50 crore
Day 4 - Rs 35.25 crore
Day 5 - Rs 12 crore
Day 6 - Rs 9.50 crore
TOTAL - Rs 216 crore
Coolie is now among Rajinikanth's highest-grossing films, having crossed the Rs 400 crore global milestone. It still needs to battle with movies like Saiyaara and Chhaava, which brought in Rs 324.75 crore and Rs 601.57 crore net in India, respectively, even if it is still ahead of War 2.
Coolie narrates the tale of Deva (Rajinikanth), a former union leader who is searching for answers following the untimely death of his comrade Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). Meanwhile, he battles a mobster named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir). Important characters in the movie are played by Aamir Khan, Upendra, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan.
Experience the storm of emotions and mass with #Coolie in theatres near you!🖤🔥#Coolie ruling in theatres worldwide🌟@rajinikanth @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial #AamirKhan @iamnagarjuna @nimmaupendra #SathyaRaj #SoubinShahir @shrutihaasan @hegdepooja @Reba_Monica… pic.twitter.com/Ez9WZmEdrI— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 19, 2025
Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy are the main cast members of Rajinikanth's Coolie. Bollywood stars Pooja Hegde and Aamir Khan also make brief appearances.