Arjun Bijlani’s love story is a heartwarming tale of falling in love at first sight. The popular TV actor met Neha Swami at a party and instantly fell in love with her simplicity. After going through an eight-year courtship, the couple tied the knot in 2013 and solidified their bond of love and respect. People love to see them as a couple and even call the duo the ‘Smart Jodi’ after a video of them went viral, where Neha easily decoded Arjun’s hints during a gaming challenge on a show. Arjun and Neha are currently ruling the headlines, but for a completely opposite reason.

Arjun Bijlani recently posted a video on his Instagram handle where he looked extremely emotional and worried. The actor praised his family for always supporting him and revealed that he is now faced with a challenge to make some tough decisions. Arjun further revealed that he wanted to share the news with his fans before they got to know anything from somewhere else. This stirred a storm on the internet, leaving fans wondering about his bond with his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani ⚫️ (@arjunbijlani) Arjun Bijlani, who usually looks happy and playful onscreen, appeared upset in his video. During the video, Arjun said, “You guys know how important my family is for me, especially my wife and my kids. They've always been there for me. They've been there in all my ups and downs. But due to some circumstances, I have to choose a different path. And I never thought that I would ever do this." ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up On Doing Less Movies, Shares Shifting Focus To Health: ‘I’ve Reached A Point…’

As soon as Arjun Bijlani posted the video, his fans and several industry colleagues flooded the comments section of his Instagram post. Some people asked whether he was hinting at his separation from his wife, while others speculated that this was a big hint regarding his participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

A social media person commented, “Is this a hint for your new project??? You're such a great actor, and you're using your talent to confuse us, aren't you? Either way best of luck. ” Another fan expressed its tension and asked, “Whatt happened?? Is there any problem? I hope, everything is okay.” A third person wrote, “What happened Arjun? Whatever your decision is… we all are with you always to support… hope everything will be fine for u soon. Loveee” His dear friend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant also commented, “Big boss ?”