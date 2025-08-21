Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s love story was one of the famous romantic tales back in the old, golden days of Bollywood. After dating for a short period, the couple reportedly eloped to get married in 1998. Their unconventional start first received defiance from the family, but eventually got accepted, which resulted in a two-decade-long marriage. Sohail and Seema welcomed their sons Nirwan and Yohan and lived happily ever after, but only till 2022.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s married life suffered turbulence, and the couple ended their 24-year-long marriage in 2022. Despite their seperation, the two have been navigating their life as co-parents for their sons Nirvan and Yohan. Sohail Khan recently opened up about his bond with ex-wife Seema during an interview with Times Of India. The actor revealed that his divorce from Seema didn’t really disturb his bond with her.

Sohail Khan On Bond With Ex-Wife: Sohail Khan praised Seema Sajdeh and mentioned that she is a lovely person. Talking about the kind of relationship he shared with his ex-wife, Sohail commented, “I have lived 24 years with Seema. She is a beautiful girl, and somewhere, some things didn’t work out. But that doesn’t change the equation that Seema and I have. She’s a lovely person. She’s a lovely mother, a very caring mother. Things didn’t work out between us, but that doesn’t mean that there should be any kind of bad blood between us."

Sohail Khan On Co-Parenting: The actor and producer also shed light on how the duo keeps their children's emotional needs as a priority. He shared that it's a family ritual for them to take a trip once a year and enjoy together as a family. For Sohail, his main intent has always been to protect his children from the side effects of a failed marriage.

Sohail Khan also reflected on the collateral damage of marital discord and shared, “When the husband and wife start fighting, it only affects the children. The ego that the husband and wife have, they don’t realise that it affects the children, and then the children start getting disturbed. We wanted Nirvan and Yohan to grow up with single parents and know that there’s nothing wrong with that. Love is more important than anything else."