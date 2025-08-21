- By Vridhi Soodhan
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 27: Ashwin Kumar’s directorial continues to own the silver screens even in its fourth week. An animated movie receiving such applause and attention from the audience is an achievement for the makers. Without having any popular celebrity in the movie, Mahavatar Narsimha has still maintained its pace at the box office on its 27th day. Backed by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the mythological drama still stands strong across all languages, despite facing strong competition from Rajinikanth’s action-entertainer Coolie, which quickly earned Rs 222.75 in its first week of release.
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection:
According to a report in Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned Rs 1.75 crore on its fourth Wednesday, which made its total collection Rs 210.17 crore so far. The movie’s popularity and craze have been growing day by day due to its powerful screenplay and amazing VFX effects. At the global box office, the movie has crossed the mark of Rs 250 crore, and it now aims to enter the club of Rs 300 crore. With the ongoing trend of movies crossing the Rs 300 crore bar, Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to achieve the target soon.
Mahavatar Narsimha Week-Wise Collection (Sacnilk)
WEEK 1 - Rs 44.75 crore
WEEK 2 - Rs 73.4 crore
WEEK 3 - Rs 70.2 crore
4th Friday - Rs 7.25 crore
4th Saturday - Rs 6.75 crore
4th Sunday - Rs 8.15 crore
4th Monday - Rs 2.35 crore
4th Tuesday - Rs 2.5 crore
4th Wednesday - Rs 1.75 crore early estimates*
Total - Rs 217.10 crore
Mahavatar Narsimha Occupancy Rate:
The animated movie still remains a favourite among moviegoers with a morning occupancy rate of 5.61%, afternoon occupancy rate of 8.27%, evening occupancy rate of 13.01% and night occupancy rate of 13.59%. Hyderabad people have increased the footfall in the theatres with a high occupancy rate of 40.25%.
Mahavatar Narsimha Production Budget:
Made on a modest budget of Rs 15 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha has become the third-highest-grossing movie after Chhaava (615.39 crores) and Saiyaara (332.37 crores). After a grand opening, Mahavatar Narsimha has become the first Indian animated movie to earn over Rs 200 crore at the ticket windows.