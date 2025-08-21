Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 27: Ashwin Kumar’s directorial continues to own the silver screens even in its fourth week. An animated movie receiving such applause and attention from the audience is an achievement for the makers. Without having any popular celebrity in the movie, Mahavatar Narsimha has still maintained its pace at the box office on its 27th day. Backed by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the mythological drama still stands strong across all languages, despite facing strong competition from Rajinikanth’s action-entertainer Coolie, which quickly earned Rs 222.75 in its first week of release.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: According to a report in Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned Rs 1.75 crore on its fourth Wednesday, which made its total collection Rs 210.17 crore so far. The movie’s popularity and craze have been growing day by day due to its powerful screenplay and amazing VFX effects. At the global box office, the movie has crossed the mark of Rs 250 crore, and it now aims to enter the club of Rs 300 crore. With the ongoing trend of movies crossing the Rs 300 crore bar, Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to achieve the target soon.

WEEK 2 - Rs 73.4 crore WEEK 3 - Rs 70.2 crore 4th Friday - Rs 7.25 crore 4th Saturday - Rs 6.75 crore 4th Sunday - Rs 8.15 crore 4th Monday - Rs 2.35 crore 4th Tuesday - Rs 2.5 crore 4th Wednesday - Rs 1.75 crore early estimates* Total - Rs 217.10 crore Mahavatar Narsimha Occupancy Rate: The animated movie still remains a favourite among moviegoers with a morning occupancy rate of 5.61%, afternoon occupancy rate of 8.27%, evening occupancy rate of 13.01% and night occupancy rate of 13.59%. Hyderabad people have increased the footfall in the theatres with a high occupancy rate of 40.25%.