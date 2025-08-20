Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were rumoured to be dating each other after the duo was spotted at an intimate dinner date in Montreal on July 28, 2025. The Canadian Prime Minister recently attended Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre, where he seemed to enjoy the show. His presence in the concert added more fuel to the gossip of them dating. Reportedly, the couple felt an instant connection as they shared a lot in common. Both of them have parted ways with their long-term relationships - Katy Perry with famous actor Orlando Bloom, and Justin Trudeau with Sophie Grégoire.

However, Katy Perry’s love story with the PM seems to be short-lived, as it is reported that the couple’s romance has cooled off. According to a report in Page Six, the duo has parted ways due to busy schedules. “She’s busy, he’s busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off,” a source claimed in the report.

Stating another reason for their fallout, the source mentioned that Justin was not ready for the attention that came while dating Katy Perry. "I know for a fact that Justin wasn't thrilled about the pictures getting out. It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted. It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming," it said. It is also reported that the sensational singer is not yet ready to date anyone, as she is focused on healing from the separation from Orlando Bloom.