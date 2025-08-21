BLACKPINK Lisa Turns Into Labubu Doll: Sensational Labubu dolls have made their way into the realm of celebrities’ lives because of their ugly-cute charm with unique features like big ears and different teeth. Global icons like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian have also fallen in love with these mini dolls as they were spotted flaunting their collection attached to their accessories like luxury bags. Even celebrities like David Beckham and the Hilton sisters, Paris and Kathy, have joined the trend to own a Labubu doll. Now, taking the craze to the next level, Kpop singer Lisa recently turned heads with her appearance dressed as a Labubu doll.

BLACKPINK’s star singer Lisa stole the show recently during her Deadline World Tour as she stepped on the stage dressed as a Labubu doll. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, Lisa’s outfit featured a fuzzy miniskirt and crop top with dramatic padded shoulders, a corseted bustier, knee-high furry pink boots, along with a golden chain that had a pink Labubu Doll attached to it. Marko Monroe designed the customised Labubu doll for the singer.