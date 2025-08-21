- By Vridhi Soodhan
BLACKPINK Lisa Turns Into Labubu Doll: Sensational Labubu dolls have made their way into the realm of celebrities’ lives because of their ugly-cute charm with unique features like big ears and different teeth. Global icons like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian have also fallen in love with these mini dolls as they were spotted flaunting their collection attached to their accessories like luxury bags. Even celebrities like David Beckham and the Hilton sisters, Paris and Kathy, have joined the trend to own a Labubu doll. Now, taking the craze to the next level, Kpop singer Lisa recently turned heads with her appearance dressed as a Labubu doll.
BLACKPINK’s star singer Lisa stole the show recently during her Deadline World Tour as she stepped on the stage dressed as a Labubu doll. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, Lisa’s outfit featured a fuzzy miniskirt and crop top with dramatic padded shoulders, a corseted bustier, knee-high furry pink boots, along with a golden chain that had a pink Labubu Doll attached to it. Marko Monroe designed the customised Labubu doll for the singer.
Watch Lisa’s Video Dressed As Labubu:
Lisa’s entry with a special Labubu eye mask sent a wave of excitement among the audience as they hailed her entire ensemble. Even social media users were fast enough to spread their love online. Marko Monroe shared some photos featuring Lisa dressed up as Labubu on his Instagram. A person commented under his post, “HUMAN DOLL BARBIE LALISA LABUBU QUEEN.” Another one said, “Mother of Labubu.” One more fan commented, “You are a GENIUS Lisa is a sexy human labubu.”
Lisa is known to experiment with her fashion choices as she perfectly blends different kinds of attire - from sensational stage outfits to chic apparel, the Kpop singer is known to pull off any outfit with utmost ease. Now, Lisa’s latest Labubu look has taken over the internet. Interestingly, this was not the first time she had expressed her love for the tiny doll. In an older interview with Vanity Fair last year, the popular singer revealed that after her friends introduced her to the Labubu dolls, she went ‘crazy’ and spent a lot of money collecting them.