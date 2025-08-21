Hollywood’s much-celebrated star, Sydney Sweeney, has found herself embroiled not in one but two controversies. The Euphoria actress recently caught netizens’ attention with the release of her American Eagle ad, but earlier this year, she came under the spotlight for collaborating with men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch to launch a limited-edition soap made with her own bathwater. The launch of her bathwater soap generated a heated online debate. Some people found the collaboration amusing, while others criticised it as a marketing gimmick that contributed to the sexualization of women. Though, the bathwater soaps got sold quickly, it still raised too many questions for the actress.

Sydney Sweeney has finally broken her silence regarding the same during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. The actress confidently defended her decision and said, “I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience.”

Her product, officially called Bathwater Bliss, was marketed to men, but surprisingly received criticism from women. Comparing herself with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, Sydney shared, "It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting…They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater."

Sydney Sweeney referred to Jacob Elordi’s Saltburn movie scene, where the character Oliver Quick (played by Barry Keoghan) consumed Felix Catton’s (played by Jacob Elordi) bathwater. Sydney Sweeney saw the craze that revolved around this controversial scene and grabbed the opportunity to release her own bathwater soap. Soon enough, her comment section was filled with criticism that mainly came from women.

During an early interaction with the press, Sydney Sweeney talked about the idea of making bathwater soap and expressed, "When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap. It's weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that's not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible.”