Bharti Singh, who currently enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with her husband and son, was actually born in a financially struggling family in a small town in Punjab. Her journey has not been easy, as her mother got widowed when she was just 22 years old and Bharti lost her father at a young age of 2 years. From going through poverty to facing body shaming, Bharti Singh has experienced it all. Recently, the comedian opened up about her painful past and made a shocking revelation, stating that her mother wanted to abort her.

Bharti Singh recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s YouTube channel, where the comedian openly talked about her past and the struggles she has faced. While talking to Raj, Bharti revealed that she was the third child in the family and her mother wanted to abort her. “I was the third child. My father worked at a factory, and my mother was a housewife. They already had two kids. Pehle toh pata hi nahi chalta tha ki arre main pregnant ho gayi. She found out two to three months later,” she exclaimed.

Bharti Singh continued to explain that at that time, the process of abortion was quite expensive, hence her mother tried several natural ways. "Phir meri mummy ne itni saari jadibutiyaan baba logon se milke khaayi, paer ke bal baith ke poche maare, garam cheez-papita, khajur-kha liya ki yeh rahe na. But I had to come. My mother gave birth to me on her own. She was alone at home, and my father had a night duty," she said.

Bharti Singh’s journey is truly a testament to her hard work and resilience. The comedian further continued and shared that her mother called a ‘dai’ to cut the umbilical cord and paid her Rs 60. Bharti quickly said, “Main Rs 60 ka bachcha hoon. Yes, I was an unwanted child. They had a boy and a girl, and they thought that was enough because who would raise the child?” and continued to share that recently she has gifted a house to her mother worth Rs 1.60 crore.