Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The preview launch was held on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, and actor Shah Rukh Khan accompanied his son throughout the event. During a playful interaction with the audience, Bollywood’s King Khan jokingly talked about his highly ambitious movie Zero, which failed disastrously at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Zero starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Comment On Zero:
Talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan made a humorous comment and told actor and producer Manish Chaudhari not to make a movie like Zero. In a candid remark, Shah Rukh said, “Producer to producer ek baat kahun, sir, aapko jo bhi banana hai bana lena, ullu bana lena, gadha bana lena, mamu bana lena lekin bhagwan ke liye meri tarah Zero mat banana.”
SRK’s comment left the audience in a split, and both the actors burst into laughter on stage. This was not the first time Shah Rukh Khan joked about his comedy movie. Earlier, in 2023, during an ‘Ask SRK session’ on X (Twitter), a fan commented, “Sir 1000 crores have ten zeroes….I realised after box office collection of jawan….have you?” Shah Rukh Khan replied with a subtle remark that read, “Yaar yeh Zero Zero mat yaad dilao abhi….ha ha.”
SRK And Aryan Khan’s Work Front:
In the professional zones, both father and son are in the process of giving a great treat to their fans. Shah Rukh Khan is occupied with his upcoming movie ‘King’, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan. Currently, he has taken a break from the shoot due to his shoulder injury. Meanwhile, his son Aryan Khan is gearing up for the release of his show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.
About The Ba***ds of Bollywood:
The show is about the lives of people who try their luck to make it into the realm of the Hindi film industry. It has a star-studded cast including actors like Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor. Slated to release on September 18, 2025, the show can also feature interesting cameos of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.