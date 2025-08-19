BLACKPINK, the renowned Korean girl band consisting of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose recently made history with their Deadline World Tour stop at Wembley Stadium in London. The two sold-out shows on August 15 and 16, 2025, made them the first Kpop girl group to headline this legendary venue. From high-energy performances to breathtaking visuals, BLACKPINK’s Wembley show was a night to remember for the BLINKS. Thousands of fans attended their show and cheered for the group throughout the event. But several fans were not able to make it to the stadium. If you are someone who couldn’t attend their Wembley show, then these highlights from the event can take you on an imaginary tour.

Cameo From FKA Twigs: As much as fans were delighted to see all the girls perform with their heart and soul, BLINKS got super thrilled to see a cameo from FKA Twigs. The singer and songwriter made a surprising entry with Rose as the two hopped on a railcar, shared scones, and threw back shots before Rose made her way to the B-stage. Fans literally experienced a ‘what just happened’ moment.

Singing ‘Jump’ Twice: Fans have already given much love to BLACKPINK’s newly released song Jump, but when the Korean singing stars sang the song twice, every person in the crowd jumped with excitement. It was a nice strategic move by the band to sing Jump twice during the same show, in order to show their excitement towards the track’s live potential. This dual performance demonstrated BLACKPINK's confidence in their new music and emphasised their dedication to providing a dynamic and memorable experience for their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKPINK (로제) News & Updates (@rosesdailyupdates) ALSO READ: Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Drop ‘Cute Selfie’, Netizens Hail Their ‘I’ll Be There For You' Bond Back To Back Bangers: After the singers wrapped up their solo stages, it looked as if the show was about to end. But then, the girl gang gave non-stop bangers, not letting the crowd’s energy level drop even a little bit. Songs like “Jump,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “DDU-DU-DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Last,” and “Forever Young” sent a wave of excitement among the fans as they grooved to every beat.

Spice Girls Nostalgia: BLACKPINK sent their fans back into nostalgia as they performed the Spice Girls’ timeless anthem “Wannabe.” This song deeply resonated with the fans as the 90s anthem looked like a perfect choice for this tribute to the nostalgic days. Expressing their excitement, the crowd soon turned the stadium into a big karaoke session.