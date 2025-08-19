Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s onscreen portrayal of Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the show Friends quintessentially defined the deep essence of sisterhood. Their offscreen friendship has also set huge standards as the duo is often spotted praising each other. Jennifer Aniston is godmother to Courteney Cox's daughter Coco, a poignant illustration of their familial closeness as well. Keeping the spirit of their friendship alive, the American actresses have dropped an adorable selfie, which has taken the internet by storm.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston took it to their Instagram to share a new photo of themselves, cheek to cheek, standing on what looks like a breezy beachside boardwalk. Jennifer wore a ruffled black tank top, whereas Courteney chose a brown collar shirt. The duo dropped a photo along with another picture showing products from their respective brands. Jennifer started her hair care line LolaVie in 2021 and her good buddy Courteney launched her home care brand Homecourt in 2022.

The duo shared the photos in a joint post with a caption, “We look so cute next to each other….so do they.” As soon as the pictures dropped, netizens couldn’t help but admire their friendship in the comment section. A social media user commented, “Rachel and Monica!! I LOVE THIS FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH.” Another one wrote, “TWO ICONIC GIRLS.” A third person admired them for their friendship and said, “This picture is literally the real-life definition of ‘I’ll be there for you.’ Decades later and the bond is still as iconic as ever.” A dedicated fan wrote, “My favourite duo this life and whatever comes after!!!!”