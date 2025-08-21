Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds a 15-year legacy in the entertainment world. From doing Tamil and Telugu movies to ruling hearts with her work in Bollywood, the actress has earned huge respect and amassed a loyal fanbase for herself. People not only like Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her beauty and acting skills, but also for the thought and efforts she puts in to play a character, her versatility as an actor and her dedication towards the craft. The actress is now headed towards a new phase of life that focuses on her well-being.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, during a recent interview with Grazia India, revealed that she has made a conscious decision to scale back her workload so that she can focus only on passionate projects. “I’ve reached a point where I do things I’m extremely passionate about, and that includes both fitness and films. I’ve been a part of several films and series, but not all of them were passion projects. But now, every single thing I do, every business I invest in, every film that I produce, all have my heart,” she expressed.

The U Turn actress emphasised the importance of listening to one's body and mentioned that now she doesn't juggle between several projects at the same time. Talking about this, she said, "I no longer shoot five films at a time. One thing I've realised is that I need to listen to my body, so I've reduced the amount of work I do. But now everything I do and put my energy into matters so much more. Nothing is for the heck of it. The quantity may have reduced, but the quality of projects has definitely increased."