Director Vivek Agnihotri is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming movie The Bengal Files. Following the success of The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, his upcoming release will reflect the dark history of West Bengal. This movie is the third instalment in ‘The Files’ series. The makers recently released the trailer of the movie, which depicted the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings, the Noakhali riots and their aftermath. After the release of the trailer, Vivek Agnihotri found himself surrounded by several speculations.

The Bengal Files’ trailer featured a young kid named ‘Taimur’, which created a lot of buzz on the internet. Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son also shares the same name, and netizens quickly speculated whether the director took an indirect jibe at the couple or not. Vivek Agnihotri recently appeared on The Raunac Show and cleared the air revolving around these rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@actorsaifalikhan) On being asked about using the name with any special intention relating to the Bollywood couple, Vivek said, "Nahi, Taimur kayi log naam rakhte hain. Yeh peheli baar kisi ne nahi rakha hai, aisa nahi hai." He further shared an incident and said, "Main batata hun Taimur ka kya hai. Main jab The Tashkent Files shoot karne gaya tha Samarkand, toh wahan pe Taimur Lang ka makbara hai. Aur uske bahar likha hua hai ki 'he conquered the richest sultanate in the world'. Aap jaaye kabhi toh padhiyega bahar. Usko emperor ka khitaab de rahe the, usne kaha main tab tak apne ko emperor nahi bulaunga jab tak main Dilli pe fateh nahi kar lunga."

Further, during the interview, Vivek Agnihotri criticised the emperor and added, “He massacred one lakh people in one night. He went on a killing spree from Delhi to Kashmir. He raped and pillaged along the way. Yes, he is a hero in his country; he is a great man. But he isn’t to us. Of course, nobody should name their child Taimur. It shouldn’t even be a question.”