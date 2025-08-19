- By Swati Singh
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Vivek Agnihotri has called the Maharashtrian food "gareebon ka khana," as revealed by Pallavi Joshi in an interview. However, later he even praised the Maharashtrian food and said that "in the beginning, it was a cultural shock" for him. The couple is gearing up for the release of The Bengal Files, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 5, 2025.
In a conversation with The Curly Tails, Pallavi Joshi said, "Maharashtrian dishes ka main batati hoon. Main jo bhi banati thi, inko kuch bhi pasand nahi aata tha. ‘Yeh gareebon ka khana hai,’ he kept telling me throughout my life, and that’s exactly what he is eating now." (Let me tell you about Maharashtrian dishes. Whatever I made, he did not like it at all because he used to think, ‘Do you eat poor people’s food?’ That’s all he ever told me.)"
Vivek Agnihotri then said, "Main aaya tha Dilli se. Wahan toh butter chicken, kebab, tandoori—wahi khana chalta hai, masale wale, upar ghee. Ab yeh keh rahi hai, varan bhaat khao. Varan mein namak tak toh hota nahi hai. Aur jo dete hain, thoda thoda dete hain. Now, I understand that the concept is don’t waste. Par Dilli mein agar koi aadmi chicken khaa raha hai, aur 2-3 piece phek na de toh raees hi nahi hai woh." (I came from Delhi, where they eat butter chicken, kebab, tandoori—the food has masala, and there is ghee on top. We were newly married, so she said, let’s eat varan bhaat. But there’s no salt in varan. Also, they serve in small quantities. Now, I understand that the concept is don’t waste. But in Delhi, if someone is eating chicken and doesn’t throw 2-3 pieces, then he is not rich.)"
Later, Vivek praised Maharashtrian food, saying, "I think that is the best way to eat. Jo Maharashtrian thaali hoti hai na, bahut economical, very healthy aur very good thaali."
About The Bengal Files: The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, is part of Vivek’s Files trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.