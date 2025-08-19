The Bengal Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is embroiled in a new controversy with a formal complaint against the director by Shantanu Mukherjee, the grandson of well-known Gopal Mukherjee. The fillmmaker is accused of misrepresenting his grandfather in the upcoming movie. A legal notice has been sent to Agnihotri, requesting an apology for the purported misrepresentation of his grandfather's identity.

Gopal Mukherjee, also called Gopal Patha, was a well-known Bengali warrior. He was instrumental in containing the 1946 riots and defending Hindus throughout the world. But according to Shantanu, The Bengal Files for what he describes as the inaccurate portrayal of his grandfather's life, harming the community as well as his family. His grandson has also sent Agnihotri a legal notice, requesting a public apology, according to a report by India Today.

Gopal Mukherjee's character is introduced as 'Ek Tha Kashai Gopal Patha,' a term his grandson refuses to get on board with. Shantanu said, "My grandfather was called Kasai (butcher), also called Patha (goat), which is disrespectful. I think Vivek Agnihotri should research more on this. From where did they get this wrong information? He has not contacted us either. That's why we are protesting this and will continue to do so. In protest, we have sent a legal notice to Vivek Agnihotri and also filed an FIR."

ALSO READ - The Bengal Files Trailer Out: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s Heartbreak Saga Reflects Reality Of Hindu Genocide The Bengal Files is already dealing with a number of FIRs and political disagreements in West Bengal, and this controversy only maDE matters worse. About The Bengal Files Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal, and Agnihotri co-produced The Bengal Files, which Agnihotri wrote and directed. Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Simratt Kaur, and Darshan Kumar are among its cast members. The Kashmir Files and the Tashkent Files are also part of Vivek's Files trilogy. It will hit the big screens on September 5th, 2025.